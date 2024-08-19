HHS Launches National Public Education Campaign Ahead of Respiratory Virus Season

Campaign provides evidence-based information on vaccines for flu, COVID-19, and RSV

WASHINGTON (AUGUST 19, 2024) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) launched a new national campaign today to inform the public about common respiratory viruses and available vaccines. The campaign, Risk Less. Do More., aims to increase awareness of vaccines that reduce serious illness from influenza (flu), COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in high-risk populations and to limit the spread of these viruses among all Americans.

“Vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and RSV have helped to save millions of lives, keep countless people out of the hospital, and provided peace of mind for the country. As fall approaches and people spend more time indoors, I encourage everyone to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to providing accessible and actionable health information for all U.S. residents, across age, geography, and race/ethnicity. We will continue working every day to ensure the tools are available, and I hope everyone takes this opportunity to stay healthy,”

Flu, COVID-19, and RSV continue to take a heavy toll across the United States. During a 6-month period last fall and winter, these infections caused 800,000 hospitalizations. Without immunization, the risk of serious illness remains highest in certain populations, including adults ages 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, pregnant people, and those living in rural areas. Some racial and ethnic groups, including Black and Hispanic populations in the United States, are also at higher risk.

“Respiratory illness from flu, COVID-19, and RSV viruses usually surge during colder weather and can cause severe disease, hospitalization, and even death,” said HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Jeffery A Nesbit. “The goal of the Risk Less. Do More. campaign is to increase confidence in vaccines that play an important role in preventing severe illness from these viruses and to provide the information that the American people need to make the decision to get vaccinated this fall and winter.”

Risk Less. Do More. will deliver research-based messages through paid advertising and media coverage on TV, radio, print, social, digital, and out-of-home platforms. The campaign will reach all audiences, with a particular focus on those at highest risk, including older Americans and people who may have less access to health care information and support, with facts about life-saving vaccines that can help them avoid severe illness. HHS will also partner with state and local health departments and national, state, and community organizations to ensure all audiences have access to information from sources they trust.

“Risk Less. Do More. will be a crucial element of a multi-layered response to encourage people to get vaccinated so they can keep doing more of what they love,” said May Malik, Senior Advisor for Public Education Campaigns at HHS. “The campaign is working closely with federal agencies, as well as national and local partners, to amplify and extend the reach of the campaign.”

HHS previously spearheaded the COVID-19 vaccination campaign We Can Do This, one of the largest public education campaigns in U.S. history, which saved tens of thousands of lives and billions of dollars in costs related to COVID-19 infections. The Campaign encouraged 22.3 million people to complete their primary COVID-19 vaccination series between April 2021 and March 2022.

For more information on the Risk Less. Do More. campaign, please visit RiskLessDoMore.hhs.gov.

For more information about respiratory illnesses, please visit cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore.

About Risk Less. Do More. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Pan Respiratory Virus (PRV) Public Education Campaign (PEC), Risk Less. Do More. seeks to inform the public about influenza (flu), COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines.

The campaign aims to motivate higher uptake of flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines during the 2024–2025 season, reducing the public health burden of respiratory viruses for individuals, families, communities, and the nation. Additionally, the campaign will increase public confidence in flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines; cultivate vaccine literacy; and enhance awareness of vaccine accessibility, especially within vulnerable communities. For more information, visit RiskLessDoMore.hhs.gov.