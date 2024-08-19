Mullen Announces Princeton University’s Facilities Operations’ Class 3 EV Truck Order for Campus Operations

Mullen's commercial EV lineup supports higher education campuses in achieving greenhouse gas reduction goals

First Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV order includes box truck with liftgate upfit to support Princeton’s facilities operations unit for on campus usage

BREA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces its sale of the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV box truck upfit to Princeton University ’s (“Princeton”) facilities operations unit, located in Princeton, New Jersey. Princeton’s facilities operations has selected the Mullen THREE to support its campus operations and contribute to its overall sustainability goals, including reaching zero emissions for on-campus university service vehicles. The vehicle order is fulfilled by Mullen’s nationally known EV dealer partner, Pritchard EV .

Princeton University’s facilities operations include more than 350 vehicles in fleet – owned and leased cars, vans, trucks, golf carts and construction vehicles – to transport people and things on and around campus. In Fall 2023 , the university launched a new fleet of 17 electric buses and charging facilities as a part of a campus-wide plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by its 300th anniversary in 2046.

Princeton University facilities operations unit, with its commitment to environmental stewardship, has chosen the Mullen THREE for its zero emissions operation and overall vehicle versatility.

“We are proud to work with Princeton in their journey towards a net-zero carbon emissions campus,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “This purchase marks a significant milestone for Mullen as we continue to expand our presence in the higher education sector.”

The all-electric Mullen THREE Class 3 low cab forward EV truck features a robust payload, a 125-mile range and is purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. The Mullen THREE chassis has a clean, top-of-rail design to support a variety of upfits for vocational needs; to last-mile delivery, construction, landscaping, catering and more. The Mullen THREE was recently qualified for a $15,000 incentive through the State of Massachusetts MOR-EV program and a $45,000 cash rebate voucher through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP).



Mullen’s commercial EV lineup also includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van. Both Mullen ONE and THREE are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to timing of delivery of the ordered vehicle, whether any additional vehicles will be ordered by Princeton University or other schools or agencies and how long local and federal governmental incentives for electric vehicles will be available. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachments