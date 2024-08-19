Alluxio Founder and CEO Haoyuan (HY) Li Named to Datanami’s BigDataWire People to Watch for 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the AI and data acceleration platform, today announced its Founder and CEO Haoyuan (HY) Li has been named to the BigDATAwire People to Watch for 2024 published by Datanami, the leading publication covering AI, big data, and analytics news. This feature highlights key community members who are poised to drive the industry forward in the coming year.

For the past nine years, Datanami has scoured the landscape every 12 months in search of exemplary individuals who have made a big difference in the wider big data community. And 2024 is no different. As it has for previous years, the 2024 People to Watch puts the spotlight on 12 individuals who have done extraordinary work in the areas of big data, advanced analytics, and AI. This year, Haoyuan joins other prominent recipients such as Vinoth Chandar, Founder & CEO of Onehouse; Renen Hallak, CEO & Founder of VAST Data; and Victor Peng, President of AMD.

According to Datanami, “From virtual file systems like Alluxio to embedded databases like DuckDB, the big data world never stays still. Behind these groundbreaking technologies are the people who develop them and make them work in the real world. This is the essence of the People to Watch program, and what inspires the Datanami editorial team to highlight the great work of exceptional individuals every year.”

“I'm deeply honored to be recognized by Datanami as one of the People to Watch for 2024. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Alluxio team and the vibrant open-source community that drives innovation in AI infrastructure,” said Li. “As we look ahead, I’m excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in AI and data, helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data.”

To read Datanami’s exclusive interview with Haoyuan Li, please visit: https://www.datanami.com/people-to-watch-2024-haoyuan-li/

About Alluxio

Alluxio , a leading provider of the high performance data platform for analytics and AI, accelerates time-to-value of data and AI initiatives and maximizes infrastructure ROI. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of compute and storage systems, Alluxio has a universal view of workloads on the data platform across stages of a data pipeline. This enables Alluxio to provide high performance data access regardless of where the data resides, simplify data engineering, optimize GPU utilization, and reduce cloud and storage costs. With Alluxio, organizations can achieve magnitudes faster model training and serving without the need for specialized storage, and build AI infrastructure on existing data lakes. Backed by leading investors, Alluxio powers technology, internet, financial services, and telecom companies, including 9 out of the top 10 internet companies globally. To learn more, visit www.alluxio.io .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for Alluxio

978-649-7189

beth@alluxio.com