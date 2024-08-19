KRAIBURG TPE Americas partners with ANDERS in Peru for representation in the Andean region.

BUFORD, Ga., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With various distribution alliances in the Americas, KRAIBURG TPE maintains a specific objective for each region. When it comes to TPE and distribution, KRAIBURG TPE provides consistent compounds and support, working closely with its partners to deliver the technical expertise needed to overcome customers' challenges and applications.



ANDERS

It is a multinational distributor company based in Lima, Peru, specializing in chemicals, ingredients, consumables, and equipment for the industry. Founded in 1964, it has a local presence in 8 Latin American countries and more than 200 employees. With over 60 years of experience in the plastics industry, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of products, solutions, and services to all their customers, with specialized technical support locally in each country.

KRAIBURG TPE & ANDERS Joined forces

ANDERS and KRAIBURG TPE have maintained a business relationship since the beginning of 2024 and have officially joined forces to locally represent KRAIBURG TPE in the Latin American market. This partnership aims to increase the presence of thermoplastic elastomers manufactured by KRAIBURG TPE, known for their exceptional elasticity, thermoplastic processing, flexibility, and adhesion to various substrates, targeting the consumer, industrial, and medical markets.

KRAIBURG TPE has over 30 years of experience, and combined with ANDERS' reach and over 60 years of expertise in the plastics industry in Latin America, they strive to provide efficient and successful custom material solutions. With ANDERS' regional knowledge and KRAIBURG TPE's technical expertise in TPE, the alliance proves to be mutually beneficial.

"With a notable market presence in Mexico, and a thorough market analysis conducted in specific South American countries, we understood that the demand for TPE in Latin America is prevalent, and to participate in it, we needed a strategic partner to help us achieve our growth objectives in strategic regions such as Peru, Ecuador, Chile, and others. ANDERS has been the precise component for the Andean region, particularly in Peru," stated Alberto Oba, Sales and Marketing director of KRAIBURG TPE Américas.

Successful Applications

KRAIBURG TPE and ANDERS have succeeded in various market segments, including grips for sports applications, grips/seals for containers, and wearable devices. Pharmaceutical packaging has also been a successful market segment for both organizations.

The new partnership will provide consistent, high-quality TPE and exemplary customer support to ensure customer satisfaction. ANDERS' resources, along with their strong strategy in the South American region, align well with the core values of KRAIBURG TPE.

About KRAIBURG TPE

KRAIBURG TPE (www.kraiburg-tpe.com) It is a global manufacturer of custom thermoplastic elastomers. Founded in 2001 as an independent business unit of the KRAIBURG Group, KRAIBURG TPE has become the industry competence leader in the field of TPE compounds. The company's goal is to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable products for customer applications. With over 660 employees worldwide and production sites in Germany, the United States, and Malaysia, the company offers a broad portfolio of products for applications in the automotive, industrial, and consumer goods industries, as well as for the strictly regulated medical sector. The well-known product lines THERMOLAST®, COPEC®, HIPEX®, and For Tec E® are processed through injection molding or extrusion and offer numerous advantages to manufacturers not only in processing but also in product design. KRAIBURG TPE is characterized by its innovative strength, global customer orientation, customized product solutions, and reliable service. The company is certified according to ISO 50001 at its headquarters in Germany and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications at all its sites worldwide

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7862c9a2-1572-4fe4-b1db-6af24b70420c

Media Contact Americas Mirna Pina Marketing Specialist Americas mirna.pina@kraiburg-tpe.com