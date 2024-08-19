Next Hydrogen to Supply Latest Generation Electrolysis Technology for Renewable Energy Ammonia Production Research

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the “Company” or “Next Hydrogen“) ( TSXV:NXH , OTC:NXHSF ), a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the University of Minnesota (UMN) for its latest generation electrolysis technology to be installed at the UMN West Central Research and Outreach Center (WCROC).



The WCROC project is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Project Agency (ARPA-E) as well as other partners including RTI International (RTI) and will include technologies from Casale, RTI and UMN to demonstrate the production of ammonia from renewable energy targeting emerging energy markets and existing agricultural markets.

Next Hydrogen will be supplying its latest third-generation Alkaline Water Electrolyzers featuring improvements in energy efficiency, current density and operating pressure. Next Hydrogen electrolyzers provide complete and responsive renewable energy load following capability needed to produce hydrogen from intermittent energy sources such as wind and solar. The system is scheduled to be operational in 2025.

The project team also includes Nutrien, GE, Nel Hydrogen, Xcel Energy, Great River Energy, Otter Tail Power Company, Runestone Electric Association, Chemtronergy, Texas Tech University, Pacifica, the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) and Shell.

Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen, stated, “We are very honored to be part of this exciting project and working with our existing partners Casale and GE while also forming new industry relationships. Our technology provides a compelling alternative to more expensive options for producing hydrogen from renewable energy.”

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

