C3is Inc. announces the date for the release of the second quarter 2024 financial and operating results

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024 before the market opens in New York on August 22nd, 2024.



On August 22nd, 2024, at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to present the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the C3is Inc. website (www.c3is.pro).

Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Please note that this will be a listen-only mode presentation.

ABOUT C3is Inc.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services to dry bulk and tanker charterers, including major national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders.

As at the end of Q2 2024, the Company owned three Handysize dry bulk carriers and an Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 213,464 deadweight tons (dwt).

C3is Inc.’s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol “CISS”.

Company Contact:

Nina Pyndiah

Chief Financial Officer

C3is Inc.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail: info@c3is.pro