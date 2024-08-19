GTreasury Partners with Necto and Continues Expanding its Global Bank API Connectivity Suite

GTreasury’s ClearConnect Gateway now includes instant financial data integration into key APAC and EMEA banks

CHICAGO and SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the pioneer and global leader in cloud-based software for the Office of the CFO, today announced a partnership with Necto, the multi-bank API aggregator, and continued expansion of its ClearConnect Gateway.



This partnership expands the library of bank APIs available to the award-winning ClearConnect Gateway, an extensive, out-of-the-box global bank connectivity suite. The solution now enables all customers to leverage seamless banking data connectivity and reporting from new banks across the APAC and EMEA regions.

GTreasury’s ClearConnect Gateway adds instant data connectivity into regional banks across APAC (including, but not limited to, ANZ, BNZ, DBS, ICBC, OCBC, and Standard Chartered), and EMEA (including, but not limited to, Rabobank, Banking Circle, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Santander, and ABN AMRO). Treasury teams and CFOs at organizations that are corporate customers of these banks can now benefit from the immediate availability of accurate and up-to-date mission-critical financial data—including access to current-day balance and transaction reporting and prior-day balance and reporting.

Partnering with Necto adds to GTreasury’s growing list of ClearConnect Gateway data connectivity integrations for balance and transaction reporting, which also includes Bank of America, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, PNC, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo, among other financial institutions.

“GTreasury’s ClearConnect Gateway has proved to be a tremendously advantageous asset for CFOs and corporate treasurers; the solution replaces legacy processes and financial blind spots with powerful automation and unprecedented breadth of real-time visibility. Those capabilities directly empower organizations to make more informed and timely decisions,” said Guido Schulz, CEO, Necto. “We’re excited to partner with GTreasury, provide our library of global bank APIs to bolster GTreasury’s ClearConnect Gateway, and see corporations reap the benefits.”

“As a multi-bank API aggregator, Necto enables us to rapidly expand the reach of our ClearConnect Gateway API suite and empower treasury and finance teams with the banking data they need, when they need it,” said Victoria Blake, Chief Product Officer, GTreasury. “The solution is set up to have any bank, anywhere, live in a matter of days. We’re proud to partner with Necto and to continue to grow the largest banking connectivity library available on the market today.”

ClearConnect Gateway replaces enterprises’ slow, expensive, and time-consuming banking connections with modern, seamless, out-of-the-box API connectivity and data integration into their preferred banking partners. The solution empowers treasury teams to quickly use API connectivity for real-time synchronization with banks, ERPs, and third-party platforms.

About GTreasury

GTreasury is the pioneer and global leader in cloud-based software for the Office of the CFO. For over 30 years, GTreasury has delivered industry-leading solutions spanning cash, payments, debt, derivatives, investments, and exposures all in one seamless platform. Trusted by over 800 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

