Keytruda Global Market 2024 To Reach $31.52 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.9%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The keytruda market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.71 billion in 2023 to $21.60 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved patient outcomes, increased adoption of immunotherapy, research and development, improved patient compliance, and increased adoption of keytruda.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The keytruda market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $31.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding indications, emerging markets, increasing prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for precision medicine.

Growth Driver Of The Keytruda Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the keytruda market going forward. Cancer is a complex group of diseases characterized by the abnormal growth and spread of cells. The prevalence of cancer is due to genetic factors, lifestyle factors, environmental factors, and hormonal factors. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) helps in cancer treatment primarily by harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer cells more effectively. It represents a significant advancement in cancer treatment by harnessing the power of the immune system to target and attack cancer cells, providing new hope for many patients with advanced or metastatic cancers.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the keytruda market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC.

Major companies operating in keytruda market are developing innovative products such as pembrolizumab to expand treatment options. Pembrolizumab is a monoclonal antibody medication that belongs to a class of drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors. It is marketed under the brand name Keytruda. Pembrolizumab targets and blocks a protein called PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) on immune cells known as T cells.

Segments:

1) By Cancer Type: Melanoma, Lung Cancer, Head And Neck Cancer, Hodgkin Lymphoma, Stomach Cancer, Urothelial Carcinoma

2) By Payer Type: Commercial, Medicare, Medicaid

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the keytruda market in 2023. The regions covered in the keytruda market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Keytruda Market Definition

Keytruda is a brand name for pembrolizumab, a monoclonal antibody medication used in cancer treatment. Keytruda belongs to a class of drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors. It works by targeting and blocking a protein called PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) in immune cells, which helps the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.

