Ice Thermal Energy Storage Market to Reach $442.9 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

As global energy consumption rises, there is a pressing need to find sustainable and cost-effective methods to meet this demand. ITES systems offer a solution by storing energy in the form of ice during off-peak hours and using it for cooling during peak demand periods. As a results, the ability of ITES to optimize energy consumption and improve grid stability.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Ice Thermal Energy Storage Market by System (Simple and Detailed), by Ice Storage Type (Ice on Coil Internal and Ice on Coil External), Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030". According to the report, the ice thermal energy storage market was valued at $192.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $442.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6181

Prime determinants of growth

Advancements in thermal storage technology have significantly enhanced the efficiency and applicability of ice thermal energy storage systems. Innovations in materials, control systems, and thermal management techniques have led to systems that are more compact, reliable, and cost-effective. These advancements have addressed previous limitations such as energy loss during storage and inefficient thermal transfer processes. Improved system designs now offer better scalability, allowing ice thermal energy storage to be deployed in a wider range of applications such as commercial buildings to industrial facilities. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for the ice thermal energy storage market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2030 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $192.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $442.9 billion CAGR 12.6% No. of Pages in Report 340 Segments Covered System, Ice Storage Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Demand for renewable energy integration.

Technological advancements in thermal storage systems. Opportunity Growing demand for energy efficiency Restraint Maintenance and operational costs.



The simple segment is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

By system, the simple segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Simple systems are preferred due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of installation, and lower maintenance requirements compared to detailed systems. Simple systems are commonly used in commercial buildings and smaller industrial applications.

Procure Complete Report (340 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3MbM7w8

The ice on coil internal segment is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

By ice storage type, the ice on coil internal segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This type of system is popular due to its higher efficiency, reliability, and better integration with existing HVAC systems. Ice on coil internal storage systems stores a significant amount of cooling energy and is widely used in large commercial and industrial applications.

The commercial segment is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on the application, commercial segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. The commercial segment includes applications in office buildings, shopping malls, hospitals, educational institutions, and other large facilities with high cooling demands. The need to manage peak electricity loads, improve energy efficiency, and reduce energy costs in these settings drives the widespread adoption of ice thermal energy storage systems in the commercial sector.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience fastest growth throughout the forecast period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2023. Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, are fueling the demand for electricity. As countries in the Asia-Pacific invest in solar and wind power to diversify their energy mix and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, the need for energy storage solutions to balance supply and demand becomes critical. Ice TES systems can complement renewable energy sources by storing excess energy generated during periods of low demand and using it for cooling during peak demand times, thus enhancing grid stability and reliability.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ice-thermal-energy-storage-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

BrightSource Energy

ICE ENERGY SOLUTIONS PVT LTD

Thermofin

Thermal Energy International Inc.

Terrafore Technologies LLC

EVAPCO, Inc.

Enphase Energy.

Viking Cold Solutions, Inc.

HTS

IMEC Electro Mechanical Engineering

Waaree Energies Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global ice thermal energy storage market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Energy & Power Industry:

Renewable Energy Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Europe and Middle East Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Storage Material, by Application, by End User, and, by Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 – 2033

Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Application, by Storage Material, by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Flywheel Energy Storage Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Method, by Storage, by Application, by End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Solar Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Installation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Concentrated Solar Power Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by End Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.