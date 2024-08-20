Industrial Semiconductors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Industrial Semiconductors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial semiconductors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $67.58 billion in 2023 to $76.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the invention of the integrated circuit, the advent of consumer products, the rise of personal computers, the introduction of electronics in cars, early adoption of automation technologies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The industrial semiconductors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $124.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advances in manufacturing processes, increased demand for semiconductors, rising demand for power electronics in solar and wind energy systems, expansion of 5G networks, efficiency and stability of the supply chain.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Semiconductors Market

The growing demand for automation is expected to propel the growth of the industrial semiconductors market going forward. Automation refers to using control systems and technology to operate machinery and processes with minimal human intervention. The growing demand for automation rises with a need for efficiency, productivity, and precision in various industries through integrating advanced technologies and automated systems. Industrial automation uses semiconductors to control processes, power motors, and sensing environments, enabling communication within computerized systems.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the industrial semiconductors market include Hitachi Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Broadcom Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Major companies operating in the industrial semiconductors market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as built-in Delta-Sigma modulators, to enhance precision and efficiency in data conversion and signal processing. The built-in delta-sigma modulator improves the accuracy and efficiency of data conversion procedures.

Segments:

1) By Type: Single-Mode, Multi-Mode

2) By Product: Integrated Circuits, Optoelectronics, Discrete Semiconductors, Sensors

3) By Application: Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial semiconductors market in 2023. The regions covered in the industrial semiconductors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Semiconductors Market Definition

Industrial semiconductors refer to electronic components specifically designed and manufactured for use in industrial applications. These applications can include automation, control systems, robotics, power management, and various other industrial processes. Industrial semiconductors are characterized by their durability, reliability, and often specialized functionality tailored to withstand harsh environmental conditions and operate reliably in industrial settings.

