Methyl Ester Sulfonate Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.25 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.8%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The methyl ester sulfonate market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.18 billion in 2023 to $1.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for biodegradable cleaning products, growing use in personal care products, increased adoption in the detergent industry, growing demand for surfactants, increased use in hair care products, and increased use in soaps.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The methyl ester sulfonate market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing awareness of environmental concerns, government subsidies and incentives, growing awareness of health concerns, growing demand for natural ingredients, and increased demand from the pharmaceutical sector.

Growth Driver Of The Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market

The rising demand for personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the methyl ester sulfonate market going forward. Personal care products are items used for hygiene and grooming, encompassing a wide range of products to maintain and improve one's physical appearance and cleanliness. A growing emphasis on health and wellness increases spending on personal care products that enhance appearance, hygiene, and overall well-being. Methyl ester sulfonate is used in personal care products such as shampoos, soaps, and skincare products. Its mildness and ability to produce stable foams contribute to a positive user experience.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the methyl ester sulfonate market include BASF SE, Wilmar International Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Evonik Industries AG.

Major companies operating in the methyl ester sulfonate market are developing innovative products, such as sulfate-free anionic surfactants, to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable alternatives to traditional surfactants. A sulfate-free anionic surfactant is a cleansing agent with a negatively charged head and hydrophobic tail commonly found in personal care products that effectively removes dirt and oil while being gentler on the skin and hair compared to sulfate-based alternatives.

Segments:

1) By Type: Sodium Methyl Ester Sulfonate, Calcium Methyl Ester Sulfonate, Other Types

2) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Flakes

3) By Application: Detergents, Personal Care, Dish Wash, Industrial And Institutional Cleaners, Laundry, Textile Industry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the methyl ester sulfonate market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the methyl ester sulfonate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Definition

Methyl ester sulfonate (MES) is a high-performance anionic surfactant obtained by sulfonation of saturated fatty acid methyl esters. It exhibits excellent detergency, calcium ion stability, water solubility, biodegradability, tolerance to hard water, and less toxicity compared to traditional fossil-based surfactants like linear alkyl benzene sulphonates (LAS).

