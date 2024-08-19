Global Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mammalian cell fermentation technology market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $46.05 billion in 2023 to $51.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for biologics and biosimilars, increased focus on personalized medicine, increased output of biopharmaceuticals, and increased demand for scalable and effective cell culture methods.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The mammalian cell fermentation technology market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $80.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investments by multinational corporations, rising frequency of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of advanced bioprocessing techniques, increasing investment in research and development of novel recombinant proteins and growing demand for cancer therapies.

Growth Driver Of The Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market

The growing demand for biologics is expected to propel the growth of the mammalian cell fermentation technology market going forward. Biologics are medical products derived from living organisms or their components, often used to treat diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The increasing demand for biologics is fueled by advancements in biotechnology and their effectiveness in treating prevalent chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders, regulatory approvals, and growing investment in research and development. Mammalian cell fermentation technology efficiently produces complex biologics, meeting the growing demand for personalized and targeted therapeutics. Its scalability, versatility, and ability to produce high-quality proteins drive innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the mammalian cell fermentation technology market include AbbVie Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Roche Holdings Inc., Merck KGaA, AGC Group, Lonza Group Ltd.

Major companies operating in the mammalian cell fermentation technology market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as mammalian cell culture, to strengthen their position in the market. A mammalian cell culture is a crucial tool in various fields, including biomanufacturing, research, and regenerative medicine, as it enables the production of therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and functional cells or tissue analogs.

Segments:

1) By Type: Chinese Hamster Ovary Cell Fermentation, Human Embryonic Kidney Cell Fermentation, Baby Hamster Kidney Cell Fermentation, Murine Myeloma Cell Fermentation, Other Types

2) By Application: Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Hormones, Enzymes, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations And Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations, Academic And Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the mammalian cell fermentation technology market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mammalian cell fermentation technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Market Definition

Mammalian cell fermentation technology refers to the process of cultivating mammalian cells under controlled conditions to produce biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, or other biological products. This technology involves optimizing cell growth and protein expression in bioreactors or fermenters, ensuring the production of high-quality and consistent yields of desired therapeutic proteins or substances.

Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mammalian Cell Fermentation Technology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mammalian cell fermentation technology market size, mammalian cell fermentation technology market drivers and trends, mammalian cell fermentation technology market major players, mammalian cell fermentation technology competitors' revenues, mammalian cell fermentation technology market positioning, and mammalian cell fermentation technology market growth across geographies. The mammalian cell fermentation technology market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

