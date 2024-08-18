OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Blade of God
SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 18, 2024.
OKX Wallet is now integrated with Blade of God, an innovative Action-RPG, into its OKX Wallet ecosystem.
This integration connects traditional gaming with blockchain technology, providing users access to Blade of God's immersive Norse mythology-inspired world.
Developed by Void Labs and published by PGSoul Games, Blade of God offers a rich narrative experience with dynamic combat mechanics across PC, Android, and iOS platforms.
