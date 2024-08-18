Submit Release
News Search

There were 101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,122 in the last 365 days.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Blade of God

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 18, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Blade of God

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Blade of God, an innovative Action-RPG, into its OKX Wallet ecosystem.

This integration connects traditional gaming with blockchain technology, providing users access to Blade of God's immersive Norse mythology-inspired world.

Developed by Void Labs and published by PGSoul Games, Blade of God offers a rich narrative experience with dynamic combat mechanics across PC, Android, and iOS platforms.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer


Primary Logo

You just read:

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Blade of God

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more