PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release

August 18, 2024 Villar cites the 'guardians of safety' On the 33rd Anniversary of the Bureau of Fire Protection - National Capital Region (BFP- NCR), Sen. Cynthia Villar lauded the gallant men and women of BFP - NCR for their invaluable service and the significant role they play to save lives and properties due to fires and other disasters. For 33 years, she noted that the BFP-NCR has stood as a "guardian of fire safety and disaster response" in one of the country's most densely populated regions-Metro Manila. "Despite numerous challenges, your achievements in fire safety and prevention are remarkable. From the numerous fires you have successfully extinguished to the proactive measures you have implemented to prevent such incidents, the BFP-NCR continuously strives to deliver efficient and reliable service,"said Villar who was the Guest Speaker of the anniversary celebration. "Because of your dedication, the residents of Metro Manila sleep more soundly at night, knowing they are safeguarded by firefighters who are always ready to respond, no matter what the hour or the risks involved," she added She recognized the role of fire fighters in protecting the lives and properties of our society. She also emphasized that in times of disaster, a fire fighter's role extends beyond fire response and protection. The BFP's assistance, she said, is crucial in the broader scope of disaster response and management. "You have actively participated in in rescue operations, relief efforts, and community rebuilding. Your actions during calamities--whether typhoons, flooding, or other emergencies--have been truly inspiring." The senator shared that three years ago, in September 2021, Villar said passed the BFP Modernization Act or Republic Act No. 11589. The law aims to enhance the capabilities of BFP personnel in addressing fire emergencies and conducting investigations on fire-related incidents. It was embodied in the law that the BFP should be provided with new and state-of-the-art equipment and facilities on fire prevention, suppression, investigation and on emergency medical and rescue services . She said this will boost BFP services. With these advancements, Villar is confident the BFP-NCR, which is better equipped, is set to enter a new era of service to meet the challenges of an ever-changing urban landscape. "The modernization program will ensure that the efficiency that has defined your service for the past three decades will be further enhanced and will enable you to continue protecting lives and properties at an even higher standard," she further stated. According to the senator, since fire prevention is one of their advocacies, the BFP is close to the heart of their family, including her children- Senator Mark and Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, and her nephew Carlo Aguilar. Villar, kinilala ang 'guardians of safety' Sa ika- 33 taong anibersaryo ng Bureau of Fire Protection - National Capital Region (BFP- NCR), itinampok ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang matatapang na kalalakihan at kababaihan ng BFP-NCR dahil sa kanilang walang katumbas na serbisyo at mahalagang ginagampanan sa kaligtasan ng buhay at ari-arian kapag may sunog at kalamidad. Sa loob ng 33 taon, inihayag ni Villar na nananatiling nakatayo ang BFP-NCR bilang 'guardian of fire safety and disaster response' sa Metro Manila- isa sa pinaka-masikip na rehiyon ng bansa. "Despite numerous challenges, your achievements in fire safety and prevention are remarkable. From the numerous fires you have successfully extinguished to the proactive measures you have implemented to prevent such incidents, the BFP-NCR continuously strives to deliver efficient and reliable service,"ani Villar na Guest Speaker sa anniversary celebration ng BFP-NCR. "Because of your dedication, the residents of Metro Manila sleep more soundly at night, knowing they are safeguarded by firefighters who are always ready to respond, no matter what the hour or the risks involved," dagdag pa niya. Binigyan diin din niya na sa panahon ng kalamidad, lumalagpas sa 'fire response at protection' ang papel ng isang fire figther. Aniya, mahalaga ang tulong ng BFP-NCR sa mas malawak na sakop ng disaster response at management. "You have actively participated in in rescue operations, relief efforts, and community rebuilding. Your actions during calamities--whether typhoons, flooding, or other emergencies--have been truly inspiring." Sinabi ng senador na noong September 2021, naisabatas ang BFP Modernization Act o Republic Act No. 11589. Layon nitong mapalakas ang kapasidad ng BFP personnel upang matugunan ang fire emergencies at imbestigahan ang fire-related incidents. Nasa batas na bibigyan ang BFP ng bago at state-of-the-art equipment ar pasilidad para sa fire prevention, suppression, investigation at emergency medical at rescue services . Palalakasin nito ang serbisyo ng BFP. Sanhi nito,kumpiyansa si Villar na nakahanda sa pagpasok sa new era ng paglingkod para makamit ang anumang hamon ng BFP-NCR. "The modernization program will ensure that the efficiency that has defined your service for the past three decades will be further enhanced and will enable you to continue protecting lives and properties at an even higher standard," pahayag pa niya. Ayon sa senador, dahil ang fire prevention ay isa sa kanilang mga adhikain, malapit ang BFP sa kanilang puso pati na sa kanyang mga anak na sina Sen. Mark at Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, at ang kanyang pamangking si Carlo Aguilar.