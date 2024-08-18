Driscoll and Texas Senator Hinojosa celebrate new Valley hospital with community ribbon cutting

Children’s Hospital Association of Texas awards Texas Senator Hinojosa

Edinburg, TX, Aug. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, McAllen-Edinburg residents joined Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley for a memorable ribbon cutting event. Families enjoyed community activities together while celebrating the opening of the first freestanding designated children’s hospital in the Valley.

Those attending heard from Driscoll leadership about the historic opening of the hospital, which more than 14 weeks after beginning services, is already transforming lives and healthcare in the region.

“This is just the beginning,” said Eric Hamon President & CEO, Driscoll Health System. “…God bless you and God bless the children we take care of.”

Matt Wolthoff, President of Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, said the ribbon cutting event was as a celebration of a new standard of care in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Believe it or not, in three months of operations we’re already talking about capacity: how do we grow, how do we make more room?” Wolthoff said.

Texas Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, whose district contains Edinburg and the new hospital, also attended the ribbon cutting ceremony to give remarks and receive an award from the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas.

The nonprofit group representing children’s hospitals in Texas honored Senator Hinojosa with a “Children’s Health Care Hero Award” for his work in the legislature advocating to improve healthcare for children. Stacy E. Wilson, President of Children's Hospital Association of Texas, spoke at the event and praised Hinojosa for his focus and advocacy on healthcare in the Texas Legislature, especially the need for medical providers in the Valley.

“We know that you can’t have a healthy kid without a healthy mom,” Wilson said. “It is so important to ensure moms have access to preventative care and mental health services and are able to get checkups, and Senator Hinojosa helped make this happen.”

Hinjosa said he was humbled, honored and believed that the entire South Texas delegation and community deserved the award too.

“I thank all our healthcare providers who work in children’s hospital,” Hinojosa said. “They have the experience, the knowledge, tienen corazón— they have heart, to work with children.”

Facts and figures: Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley

119 pediatric beds, including 63 NICU beds

Eight surgery suite operating rooms

175,000 square feet, $100 million in construction and equipment cost

More than 30 pediatric medical and surgical specialties

Acute care 24 hours a day, seven days a week

About Driscoll: Driscoll is the premier healthcare provider for kids in South Texas. We are a nonprofit healthcare system that has served communities in the Lone Star State since 1953. Today, Driscoll is the fastest-growing healthcare system in the region, offering care at the region’s only two freestanding designated children’s hospitals: Driscoll Children’s Hospital Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, and at specialty centers and clinics across South Texas. Our non-profit community-based health plan, Driscoll Health Plan, offers Texas families access to local physicians and other lifesaving benefits.

