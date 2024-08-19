NIL Education Platform NILENT Offers Teladoc Health Mental Health Well-Being and Crisis Management Services to Athletes

Enhancing the resources for mental health well-being and much needed crisis management services for the increasingly stressed college and high school athletes

SARASOTA, FL, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NILENT, the NIL education platform focused on financial literacy and mental health well-being for college and high school athletes, today announced the availability of key mental health resources to high schools and universities that aims to address the recent NCAA mandate requiring universities to offer crisis management services to their student-athletes. According to a recent University of Michigan School of Medicine study, approximately 33% of college athletes struggle with mental health challenges. That number jumps to over 70% when an injury is involved, with suicidal ideation occurring. Currently, less than 15% of college athletes seek treatment for these issues. According to the NCAA, the mental health and well-being of student-athletes is a top priority.

“Mental health well-being is the most important yet overlooked component of any successful athletic training regimen. We’re confident Teladoc Health will provide meaningful mental health education and resources to ensure positive mental health well-being,” exclaimed Steven Simmons, Co-Founder and COO of NILENT.

"We are honored to collaborate with NILENT and offer mental health services to student-athletes,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, Chief Medical Officer at Teladoc Health. "Access to mental health services will positively contribute to the lives of student-athletes and without a doubt, contribute to their overall success.”

This offering is a significant step towards prioritizing the mental health of student-athletes and addressing the growing need for crisis management services in the sports industry. This collaboration will not only benefit athletes but also promote a culture of mental health awareness and support in their high school and university communities.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

ABOUT NILENT

NILENT is the only gamified NIL education platform that rewards athletes for learning. The four educational pillars: financial literacy, mental health well-being, social media savvy / brand building, and career transition are taught by a representational array of professional athletes, entrepreneurs, and industry experts.

For more information, please visit www.NILENT.org