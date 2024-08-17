Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of Albert Melendez, Jr.

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released police body-worn camera footage that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Albert Melendez, Jr., who died on July 16, 2024 following an encounter with members of the New York State Police (NYSP) in Sullivan County.

In the early morning hours of July 16, NYSP troopers were pursuing Mr. Melendez, Jr., who was driving his vehicle on Rock Hill Drive in Rock Hill, Sullivan County. At the intersection of Rock Hill Drive and Emerald Place, Mr. Melendez, Jr. stopped his vehicle. A trooper got out of his patrol vehicle and approached Mr. Melendez, Jr. In the ensuing encounter, the trooper discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Melendez, Jr. Mr. Melendez, Jr. was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the encounter and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and has since been released.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released videos from body-worn cameras that the NYSP officers were equipped with during the incident. The release of these videos follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

Warning: This video contains content that viewers may find disturbing.