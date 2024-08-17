CORRECTION: Lane Restriction on WV 88, in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, August 19, 2024

Page Content

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of WV 88, at the intersection with County Route 88/1 (Garvins Lane), in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, August 19, 2024, through Thursday, August 29, 2024, for new gas line installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​