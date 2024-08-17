Submit Release
Lane Restriction on County Route 88, in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, August 19, 2024

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 88, at the intersection with County Route 88/1 (Garvins Lane), in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, August 19, 2024, through Thursday, August 29, 2024, for new gas line installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

Lane Restriction on County Route 88, in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, August 19, 2024

