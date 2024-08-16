Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,907 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Navy Investigating Incident Involving Two MH-60S Seahawk Helicopters at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon

The two helicopters, each with a crew of five personnel, were conducting routine training at the time of the incident. All ten crew members were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and have been released from the hospital following medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the mishap remains under investigation. Security personnel from NAS Fallon have secured the mishap site, which is on the Fallon Range Training Complex in a remote location.

Assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, HSC-12 is currently at NAS Fallon for comprehensive, integrated training in both real and simulated environments. CVW-5 is the ready, reliable and proven Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Japan (FDNF-J) carrier air wing. CVW-5 will remain the FDNF-J air wing following the planned hull swap with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73).

You just read:

U.S. Navy Investigating Incident Involving Two MH-60S Seahawk Helicopters at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more