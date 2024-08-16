Office of Energy invites public input on Home Energy Rebate Programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Office of Energy (WVOE) announced today it will host a virtual public input session on August 26, 2024, at 10:00 A.M., to solicit community feedback on the state’s Home Energy Rebate Programs, which are funded by the U.S. Department of Energy under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Home Energy Rebate Programs consists of two separate, but complimentary rebate programs: the Home Efficiency Rebates (HER) and the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR). These historic funding streams will bring approximately $88 million to West Virginia residents to install energy-efficient technologies and perform upgrades to existing structures that will help cut down on energy costs.

“I am highly enthusiastic about the Home Energy Rebates initiative,” says Clayburne Stevens, manager for West Virginia’s Home Energy Rebate Programs. “It will deliver substantial savings to homeowners across our state, while significantly reducing our energy footprint and contributing to a healthier living environment for residents.”

Public feedback will help the WVOE identify community priorities, maximize program design and effectiveness and develop a plan for implementation of the funding.

Event: Public input session regarding HER/HEAR programs under the Inflation Reduction Act

Date: August 26, 2024

Time: 10:00-11:30 A.M.

Registration Link: Public Input Session Landing Page

Meeting ID: 239 228 746 52

Passcode: 5W4M3v

Or dial: +1 929-229-5913, 885489324#

Phone conference ID: 885 489 324#

Members of the public may also send comments via email to WVOEInfo@wv.gov. Please include “Home Energy Rebates Comment” in the subject line. Comments received by September 2, 2024 will be considered in program development.

To learn more about Home Energy Rebate Programs, visit the West Virginia Office of Energy’s website.

