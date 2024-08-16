Tickets on sale for the first-ever WSX Canadian Grand Prix in Vancouver

Don't miss the FIM World Supercross (WSX) Canadian Grand Prix as top-flight Supercross action returns to Vancouver for the first time in almost 20 years

Fans can secure tickets from $45 CAD here.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) prepares to take on Vancouver, the series’ official promoter, SX Global, is delighted to announce that tickets for the WSX Canadian Grand Prix 2024 are now on sale.

Taking place on October 26, 2024, at BC Place, the WSX Canadian Grand Prix will see top-flight Supercross action return to Vancouver for the first time in almost 20 years while WSX makes its debut racing in Canada.

The WSX Canadian Grand Prix marks the first race of the series’ 2024 season as the world’s best riders, including reigning two-time WSX champion, Ken Roczen, and eight-time AMA Motocross and Supercross champion, Eli Tomac, battle it out in an action-packed evening of racing.

With thrilling competition, live music, jaw-dropping pyrotechnics and breathtaking stunts, the WSX Canadian Grand Prix promises an action-packed and unforgettable live sports experience for the whole family.

Fans can secure their seat for the maiden WSX Canadian Grand Prix from $45CAD, with premium seating, including Early Entry, starting from $145CAD.

Tickets for the ultimate WSX VIP experience start from $235CAD and cover:

Early Entry to watch Practice and Qualifying track sessions

Premium View Seating inside BC Place

Fast Pass Entry to BC Place and Merch Stand

WSX Collector Ticket and lanyard

WSX merchandise cap

10% off Merchandise Voucher

Tickets are available here.

Tom Burwell, CEO, FIM World Supercross Championship, said: “Vancouver is located directly next to the biggest Supercross market in the world, the United States, and while we have a fantastic chance to engage our North American audience with the WSX Canadian Grand Prix, we also have an incredible opportunity to showcase British Columbia as a global destination. Bringing top-flight Supercross action back to Vancouver is something that we’re immensely proud of, and as our first event of 2024, fans will experience intense, visceral and exciting racing there. They’ll be able to see the paddock, feel the track, and meet some of the biggest names in Supercross face-to-face. It’s going to be special.”

Royce Chwin, President & CEO, Destination Vancouver, added: "Vancouver’s growing reputation for top-tier sporting events makes the city and iconic BC Place a natural fit for the energy and excitement of championship Supercross. The WSX Canadian Grand Prix is another addition to what we call our ‘Calendar of Awesomeness’ which welcomes the Grey Cup later this year, followed by the 2025 Invictus Games, and then FIFA World Cup 26™. An incredible sporting legacy is being built here."

FIM World Supercross Championship

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is an international competition led by SX Global, a global sports marketing and entertainment company. The world governing body for motorcycle sport, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), awarded SX Global the exclusive organisational and commercial rights to stage and promote the Championship from 2022 onwards. For further information, please visit www.wsxchampionship.com .

ABOUT DESTINATION VANCOUVER

Destination Vancouver is the non-profit, member-based destination management organization for the spectacular city of Vancouver, BC. Our purpose is to transform our communities and our visitors through the power of travel and to be thoughtful leaders, advocates and ambassadors for our city. We work with our 800+ members and our many partners in Vancouver's visitor economy to develop compelling experiences and offerings for our visitors and to promote Vancouver in key Canadian, US, and international markets. The responsibility to build a sustainable and resilient visitor economy is the foundation of everything we do. Visit us at destinationvancouver.com

