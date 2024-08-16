Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel complement therapies for neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain and eye, today announced that it has granted inducement to two new non-executive employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity awards were approved on August 15, 2024, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



In the aggregate, the new non-executive employees received options to purchase 83,000 shares of Annexon common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $5.98, which was the closing price of Annexon’s common stock on August 15, 2024, the date of grant, and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye.

