TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, today announced its financial results for the half year ended April 30, 2024.

Ms. Sheng Xu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The Company reported a net loss of approximately $2.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, primarily due to a significant decline in revenue caused by the loss of a few key insurance company partners. However, we are encouraged by the increase in the commissions from liability insurance of approximately $24,000 compared to the same period in 2023, indicating our success in expanding our liability insurance business.”

“We are actively pursuing strategies, such as expanding into the Hong Kong insurance brokerage market and diversifying our client base, to mitigate the impact of the lost partnerships and improve the Company’s financial performance in the future.”

Selected Half Year 2024 Financial Metrics

    Six Months Ended April 30,   Changes in  
($ in millions, except per share data, differences due to rounding.)   2024   2023   Percentage  
Revenues   $ 0.2   $ 0.7   (75.4) %
Total operating expenses     3.1     2.7   18.4 %
Loss from operations     (3.0)     (1.9)   53.7 %
Net loss     (2.6)     (1.5)   75.3 %


Revenue

Revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2024 totaled $0.2 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 75.4%, compared with $0.7 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023. This significant decrease was primarily attributable to the loss of certain insurance company partners.

Operating Expenses

During the six months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023, operating expenses included selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses.

  • Selling and marketing expenses amounted to $1.2 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, as compared to $1.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 26.5%. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in advertising costs and other miscellaneous items.
  • General and administrative expenses amounted to $2.0 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, as compared to $1.1 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023, an increase of $0.9 million, or 83.0%.

Loss from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, for the six months ended April 30, 2024, loss from operations amounted to $3.0 million, as compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023.

Net Loss

As a result of the factors described above, net loss was $2.6 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024, as compared to $1.5 million for the six months ended April 30, 2023, a change of $1.1 million, or 75.3%.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as commercial property insurance, liability insurance, accidental insurance, and automobile insurance; and (2) other types of insurance, such as health insurance, life insurance, and other miscellaneous insurance. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@tianrx.com

Wealth Financial Services LLC
Connie Kang
Partner
Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com
Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)


TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
             
    As of
       April 30, 2024      October 31, 2023
      (Unaudited)
ASSETS             
             
CURRENT ASSETS:              
Cash   $ 27,456,502     $ 2,383  
Restricted cash     700,530       692,692  
Short-term investments           26,797,081  
Accounts receivable     7,844       18,960  
Other current assets     90,333       107,508  
             
Total Current Assets     28,255,209       27,618,624  
             
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:             
Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net     61,518       54,870  
Note receivable     7,800,000       7,800,000  
Interest receivable     78,000        
Property and equipment, net     5,605       6,280  
Intangible assets, net     1,766,961        
             
Total Non-current Assets     9,712,084       7,861,150  
             
Total Assets   $ 37,967,293     $ 35,479,774  
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY              
             
CURRENT LIABILITIES:              
Acquisition payable   $ 1,875,002     $  
Operating lease liabilities     24,892       57,402  
Taxes payable     626,150       623,825  
Salary payable     815,449       726,330  
Accrued liabilities and other payables     932,295       481,801  
Due to related parties     1,310,545       1,173,510  
             
Total Current Liabilities     5,584,333       3,062,868  
             
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:            
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion     39,872        
             
Total Non-current Liabilities     39,872        
             
Total Liabilities     5,624,205       3,062,868  
             
EQUITY:              
TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:              
Ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;              
Class A ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 36,000,000 shares authorized; 1,372,949 and 674,949 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively     34,324       16,874  
Class B ordinary shares: $0.025 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023     1,250       1,250  
Additional paid-in capital     46,361,339       44,108,774  
Accumulated deficit     (10,909,039 )     (8,303,691 )
Statutory reserve     275,150       275,150  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (3,420,333 )     (3,681,845 )
Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders' equity     32,342,691       32,416,512  
Non-controlling interest     397       394  
             
Total Equity     32,343,088       32,416,906  
             
Total Liabilities and Equity   $ 37,967,293     $ 35,479,774  


TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDESNSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
             
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)            
    For the Six Months Ended April 30,
       2024     2023  
             
REVENUES   $ 178,345        $ 724,859  
             
OPERATING EXPENSES              
Selling and marketing     1,149,083       1,564,353  
General and administrative - professional fees     390,503       735,314  
General and administrative - compensation and related benefits     1,521,846       290,810  
General and administrative - other     79,743       62,368  
             
Total Operating Expenses     3,141,175       2,652,845  
             
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (2,962,830 )     (1,927,986 )
             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)            
Interest income     348,639       468,200  
Other income (expense)     22,940       (6,464 )
             
Total Other Income, net     371,579       461,736  
             
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES     (2,591,251 )     (1,466,250 )
             
INCOME TAXES     14,098       20,003  
             
NET LOSS   $ (2,605,349 )   $ (1,486,253 )
             
LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST     (1 )      
             
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS   $ (2,605,348 )   $ (1,486,253 )
             
NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:            
Basic and diluted   $ (2.68 )   $ (2.50 )
             
WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:            
Basic and diluted     970,721       594,901  
             
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:            
NET LOSS   $ (2,605,349 )   $ (1,486,253 )
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME            
Unrealized foreign currency translation gain     261,516       1,485,978  
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS     (2,343,833 )     (275 )
LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST     3       23  
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS   $ (2,343,836 )   $ (298 )


TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
             
    For the Six Months Ended April 30, 
       2024        2023  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:              
Net loss   $ (2,605,349 )   $ (1,486,253 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to              
net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets     30,896       1,017  
Amortization of right-of-use assets     36,835       55,334  
Stock-based compensation and service expense     2,270,015       1,068,000  
Bad debt provision     18,073       25  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment           735  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:             
Accounts receivable     11,423       (60,321 )
Security deposit           4,402  
Interest receivable     (78,000 )     262,192  
Due from related party           1,444  
Other assets     397       55,340  
Taxes payable     (4,086 )     24,428  
Salary payable     91,969       204,189  
Accrued liabilities and other payables     518,567       (8,959 )
Due to related parties     3,611       683,003  
Operating lease liabilities     (36,141 )     (42,993 )
             
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES     258,210       761,583  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Proceeds from note receivable           7,500,000  
Cash acquired on acquisition     77,893        
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments     27,336,938       27,615,075  
             
NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES     27,414,831       35,115,075  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES             
Proceeds from related parties' borrowings     93,794        
Repayments of related parties' borrowings     (35,807 )      
             
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES     57,987        
             
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH     (269,071 )     84,307  
             
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH     27,461,957       35,960,965  
             
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of period     695,075       695,242  
             
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of period   $ 28,157,032     $ 36,656,207  
             
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:            
Cash paid for:            
Interest   $     $  
Income taxes   $ 1,423     $  
             
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Reissuance of treasury stock   $     $ 25,000  
Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf   $ 75,333     $  
Accrued purchase price related to acquisition   $ 1,875,002     $  
             
RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH            
Cash at beginning of period   $ 2,383     $ 2,508  
Restricted cash at beginning of period     692,692       692,734  
Total cash and restricted cash at beginning of period   $ 695,075     $ 695,242  
             
Cash at end of period   $ 27,456,502     $ 35,923,605  
Restricted cash at end of period     700,530       732,602  
Total cash and restricted cash at end of period   $ 28,157,032     $ 36,656,207  

