CBP Officers Discover Stolen Car at the Peace Bridge and Arrest the 19-year-old Driver

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a United States citizen who was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a 19-year-old-male United States citizen who was driving a 2012 Toyota Scion, registered in the state of New York. During the initial inspection the man appeared nervous, apprehensive and provided a fictious name to CBP officers. Additionally, during the inspection, officers were alerted by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) that the license plate number affixed to the vehicle matched a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle and driver were subsequently taken to the secondary inspection area for further investigation. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered and verified the identity of the driver and confirmed that the car had been reported stolen by the Buffalo Police Department.

Stolen vehicle recovered at the Peace Bridge border crossing in Buffalo, New York.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant and continue their commitment to keeping our country and our communities safe,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Coordinating with our law enforcement partners ensured this vehicle could be returned to its rightful owner.”

After processing, the driver and vehicle were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face felony charges of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and Criminal Mischief. He also faces additional misdemeanor charges of Criminal Impersonation and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

