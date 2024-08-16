New Haven Barracks/ Neglect of Vulnerable Adult by Caretaker
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5003662
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 8/16/24, 0854 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Snake Mountain Rd, Weybridge
VIOLATION: Neglect of a vulnerable adult by a caregiver
ACCUSED: Brian LaFountain
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/16/24 at approximately 0854 hours, Troopers responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence located on Snake Mountain Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed caretaker Brian LaFountain (37) of Weybridge, VT intentionally neglected a vulnerable adult household member. LaFountain was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by members of the Addison County Sheriff's Department and Middlebury Regional EMS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/4/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.