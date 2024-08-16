New Haven Barracks/ Neglect of Vulnerable Adult by Caretaker

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5003662

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 8/16/24, 0854 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Snake Mountain Rd, Weybridge

VIOLATION: Neglect of a vulnerable adult by a caregiver

ACCUSED: Brian LaFountain

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/16/24 at approximately 0854 hours, Troopers responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence located on Snake Mountain Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed caretaker Brian LaFountain (37) of Weybridge, VT intentionally neglected a vulnerable adult household member. LaFountain was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Addison County Sheriff's Department and Middlebury Regional EMS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/4/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.