Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Efforts to Weaken Government Spending Caps in Property Tax Relief Plan

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement regarding efforts by some senators to water down the local government spending caps in the property tax relief package currently moving through the Legislature:

 

“I will veto any bill that comes to my desk with local government property tax collection caps that are weaker than those included in LB34 when it passed general file consideration on Tuesday, August 13. That bill allowed for property tax collection growth of zero percent or inflation, whichever is greater, and included commonsense exceptions for law enforcement and public safety investments necessary to keep our communities secure.

 

While the current state of the property tax relief plan will deliver real relief to real, hardworking Nebraskans, any further compromises would fall short of Nebraskans’ minimum expectations of the Legislature for this special session. Nebraskans know that unchecked government spending is a major driver of our spiraling property tax crisis. I will therefore veto any watered-down caps.”

