Vice Adm. Gene Black Retires After 38 Years of Service

Family members, friends, and shipmates attended the ceremony to honor and bid fair winds and following seas to Black, who served 38 years as a surface warfare officer.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti presided over the ceremony and thanked Black for his leadership and dedication to duty.

“Thank you for personally making a difference for our Sailors, Civilians, and their families, and our Navy and our Nation.” said Franchetti. “Your service, your contributions and your legacy will be carried on in those you’ve led, mentored, and trained, many of whom are standing the watch at this very moment and engaged in kinetic operations.”

During his remarks, Black honored his family and reflected on his extensive naval career.

“I have served for 38 years around the world with incredible Sailors,” he said. “My time in the Navy has been the greatest honor and privilege.”

Black is a native of New Jersey and 1986 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, earning a Bachelor of Science in Political Science, and later a Master of Science in Management from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

Black assumed the role of Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans, and Strategy (N3N5) in October 2022.

At sea, Black served as commanding officer of USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and USS Mason (DDG 87). While in command, Leyte Gulf and Mason deployed to the Arabian Gulf, and the North Arabian Sea.

As a flag officer, he most recently served as commander, U.S. 6th Fleet; commander Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO; deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe /Africa. His previous flag officer assignments include, director, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations in Washington, D.C.; commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight; and deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet, Manama, Bahrain.