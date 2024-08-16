From military aspirations to leadership roles: The impact of the Minuteman Scholarship

SAN DIEGO, Calif. –

The U.S. Army Reserve's Minuteman Scholarship has become a significant tool in recruiting and developing future military leaders. Two individuals deeply involved in this initiative, Jordyn Hoit, an ROTC cadet, and James Bernet, an Army Reserve Ambassador from Nevada, offer insight into how the scholarship shapes the lives of recipients and the broader community.

Jordyn Hoit, who grew up in Escondido, California, began considering her future as early as middle school. She initially aimed to attend a military academy like West Point but later decided that a traditional college experience was a better fit for her. This decision was influenced by her desire for independence and a more conventional college life, something she felt was not fully available at a service academy.

After scoring well on the ASVAB, Hoit was introduced to the Minuteman Scholarship by her recruiter who connected her with James Bernet. The scholarship was officially presented to her during a high school football game in Escondido, marking a significant milestone in her educational and military journey.

The Minuteman Scholarship provides full tuition or room and board, a monthly stipend, and the opportunity to serve as a commissioned officer in the Army Reserve. For Hoit, it allowed her to pursue her educational goals while maintaining a commitment to military service. She just completed her first year at Hofstra University, where she is majoring in criminology. Post-graduation, she plans to join the FBI, a career path where military and law enforcement experience is highly valued.

One of the key moments in Hoit’s journey was her participation in the recent educators' retreat at Naval Base Coronado, organized by James Bernet. During this event, Hoit shared her personal story of how she navigated her path from high school in Escondido to becoming a cadet at Hofstra University, highlighting the impact of the Minuteman Scholarship on her educational and career aspirations.

Speaking to an audience of 40 educators from the Valley Center Pauma School District, Hoit detailed her decision-making process, the challenges she faced, and how the scholarship provided her with the resources and support to pursue her goals. Her story was not just a personal reflection; it also served as a powerful example for educators, many of whom may not have had direct experience with the military or an understanding of the opportunities it offers.

For many students, especially those without family members in the military, navigating the complexities of military scholarships and service options can be challenging. Hoit’s presentation helped bridge that gap, providing educators with the knowledge they need to guide their students toward opportunities like the Minuteman Scholarship.

"Not everyone has someone in their life who can explain what the Army Reserve is and how it can fit into a college and career plan," Hoit explained. "By sharing my story, I hope to make that information more accessible to students who might not have considered the military as an option."

James Bernet, an Army Reserve Ambassador from Henderson, Nevada, has spent years promoting the Minuteman Scholarship and guiding students like Hoit through the application process. Bernet, who holds a degree from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, is deeply invested in supporting military initiatives and youth education.

In addition to his role as an ambassador, Bernet is the President of BCA Cares, LLC, and has founded and chaired several organizations, including the San Diego Army Advisory Council and the West Point Admissions Project. His involvement in numerous philanthropic efforts, such as Fleet Week San Diego, the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, and various veterans' organizations, reflects his commitment to community service and support for military families.

Bernet’s efforts include organizing events like the educators' retreat, where he and Hoit presented to school board members and educators. The retreat aimed to provide educators with a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities available through the Army, including the Minuteman Scholarship.

Bernet’s work extends beyond recruitment; he actively engages with local communities and school districts to raise awareness about the scholarship and military service opportunities. As a result of the educators' retreat, the district committed to several initiatives, including hosting ASVAB testing and an Army-led Senior Day event.

Bernet also emphasizes the value of having Army Reserve Soldiers, rather than just recruiters, speak at events. He believes that hearing from current soldiers provides students and educators with a more authentic perspective on military life.

"The presence of Army Reserve Soldiers at events can make the information more relatable," Bernet noted. "They offer a real-world view of what it’s like to serve as a citizen-soldier."

The Minuteman Scholarship is designed to support students who wish to serve in the Army Reserve while pursuing higher education. It offers financial benefits and a clear pathway to commissioning as an officer. According to Bernet, the scholarship is not competitive in the same way other ROTC scholarships are, which makes it accessible to a wider range of students.

As Jordyn Hoit continues her academic and military journey, she represents one of the many students who have benefited from the scholarship. Her story, along with Bernet’s advocacy, highlights the scholarship’s role in shaping the next generation of Army Reserve leaders.

The Minuteman Scholarship, and the efforts of individuals like Hoit and Bernet, contribute to the broader mission of the Army Reserve, ensuring that students across the country can serve while achieving their educational goals. Bernet’s commitment to fostering these opportunities aligns with his broader mission to encourage young people to make positive choices, engage in their communities, and pursue both educational and service-oriented paths.