The Eyes of the Sky: 982nd Combat Camera (Airborne)

RHODE ISLAND –

At the break of dawn, the crisp morning air of Rhode Island buzzed with anticipation as soldiers from around the globe gathered for Leapfest 2024. The sun's first rays shining on the side of Boeing C-47 Chinook aircraft’s lined up on the tarmac, their powerful engines ready to roar to life. Among the many elite units assembled was the 982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera), a unique group whose mission transcended the traditional role of a signal company.

The 982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) holds a unique and vital role within the U.S. Army. Unlike traditional signal units focused solely on communications, the 982nd is tasked with capturing and preserving the Army’s history through visual storytelling. Their mission is to document military operations, training exercises, humanitarian missions, and significant events, creating a visual record that serves both historical and operational purposes.

Every member of the 982nd is a trained combat camera specialist, skilled in photography, videography, and editing, with the ability to work in a wide range of environments, from the chaos of battle to the calm of a ceremonial event. What sets this unit apart is their airborne qualification, enabling them to jump into combat zones or remote areas alongside the soldiers they document. This ability allows them to capture unique, up-close perspectives that would be impossible for traditional media teams.

In August 2024, the 982nd Signal Company attended Leapfest, the world’s largest international static line parachute competition. Leapfest is an event where paratroopers from around the globe gather to compete in precision parachute jumps, showcasing their skills and camaraderie. The 982nd was there not just to document the event from the ground, but to also through the air.

At Leapfest, the 982nd’s dual role came into sharp focus. As they prepared for the airborne jumps, cameras were mounted, and they were prepped to capture every moment of the competition. When the green light blinked on, signaling "Go!" the combat camera specialists leaped from the aircraft alongside the world’s best paratroopers, freefalling through the sky with their cameras rolling.

Documenting Leapfest was always a challenging task, requiring the 982nd to balance the demands of airborne operations with their mission to capture the event's essence. From the thrilling jumps to the camaraderie on the ground, every moment was carefully documented. They captured the intensity and precision of each parachute landing, the joy of victory, and the mutual respect shared among soldiers of different nations.

For the 982nd, attending Leapfest was more than just another assignment. It was an opportunity to participate in a significant event while fulfilling their mission to preserve the Army's history. By jumping alongside their fellow paratroopers, they gained a firsthand perspective that enriched the footage and images they produced, ensuring that the story of Leapfest would be told through the eyes of those who lived it.

The documentation of Leapfest by the 982nd will serve multiple purposes: It provides a detailed visual record for after-action reports and operational reviews, contributes to public relations efforts, and boosts morale within the military community. It will also be archived and used in future training, allowing new generations to learn from and be inspired by the courage and skill displayed at the event.

Through their dedication and expertise, the 982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) ensures that the Army’s stories are told with accuracy and depth. The work they do at Leapfest is just one example of how they fulfill their mission, capturing the moments that define the U.S. Army's legacy and preserving them for future generations.