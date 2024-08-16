SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation Into Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire Global” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPIR) complied with federal securities laws. On August 14, 2024, Spire Global stated that it would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, because the Company “is in the process of reviewing its accounting practices and procedures with respect to revenue recognition related to certain contracts in its ‘Space as a Service’ business (the “Contracts”) under applicable accounting standards and guidance.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Spire Global stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at http://holzerlaw.com/case/spire-global/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com