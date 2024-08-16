Statement from Secretary Becerra on Disruptions in Availability of Blood Culture Media Bottles

Our mission at HHS is to ensure the health and well-being of all Americans, which includes ensuring that Americans receive the care they need, and health providers and facilities have the tools necessary to do the job.

We are aware of disruptions in the availability of BD BACTEC™ blood culture media bottles, which could impact clinical practices for health care providers and laboratories. We recommend that health care providers, laboratory professionals, and health care facility administrators prioritize and conserve BD BACTEC blood culture media bottles per FDA's published recommendations during this shortage. Additionally, we encourage those affected by this shortage, along with state, tribal, local, and territorial health departments, to assess their situations and develop plans and options to mitigate the potential impact of the shortage on patient care.

HHS and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) are working closely with the manufacturer and other partners to accelerate rapid resolution of the shortage, including expediting any necessary review (e.g., for shelf-life extension), meeting with alternative suppliers, and communicating best practices and conservation strategies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network Health Advisory with additional resources to mitigate the potential impact on patient care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is coordinating with partner agencies and the hospital industry to monitor the disruption and is providing hospitals with an update today.

We are taking action to mitigate and resolve disruptions as quickly as possible. The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to pull every lever available to support health care providers and protect the safety of patients.