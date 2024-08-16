Callan JMB Joins Complete Group Services LLC to Provide Sustainable Logistics and Fulfillment Solutions to Its Members

Membership in the group service organization (GSO) will allow the Company to collaborate with the world’s foremost compounding and manufacturing companies

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB (“Callan” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated logistics and fulfillment company with an ecosystem that utilizes advanced predictive technology to ensure product integrity during emergency response activities and throughout the supply chain, today announced its membership in Complete Group Services (CGS), the first-ever group service organization (GSO) developed to support compounding and manufacturing companies. Together with the other members, Callan will offer support and services to the compounding and manufacturing communities and provide access to resources targeted at helping the members grow their businesses and increase profitability.

“Our collaboration with CGS creates an opportunity to introduce their membership to solutions that can significantly enhance distribution processes, helping them to ensure that time- and temperature-sensitive goods remain within specified parameters throughout transit and provide them with a solution that will integrate with their back-office systems,” said Wayne Williams, Founder and CEO of Callan JMB. “Additionally, our unique, environmentally-responsible solutions, such as leased and reusable packaging, will allow them to reduce waste as well as the space needed within warehouses so they can achieve their sustainability goals.”

Utilizing his expertise gained in the military, veteran Wayne Williams founded what is now Callan in 2007 to provide time- and temperature-sensitive solutions, asset visibility platforms, and monitoring systems to safeguard sensitive pharmaceuticals at healthcare clinics and small pharmacies. Since signing its first account with the Chickasaw Nations in Oklahoma, the Company has expanded its platform to serve corporations and government agencies across the US. The Company has further expanded and now services clients internationally, working with governments and corporations in highly-regulated industries to help solve complex challenges.

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is a vertically-integrated logistics and fulfillment company with an ecosystem that utilizes advanced predictive technology to plan for and respond to emergencies and to revolutionize the supply chain by prioritizing the safety and integrity of every product handled, ensuring environmental responsibility and immediate response in time-sensitive industries. Callan JMB’s ecosystem provides agility, allowing its data platform to integrate operations, sales, compliance, tracking, billing and close-out by utilizing Sentry, its monitoring, physical location, and diagnostics platform, to empower the healthcare, food & beverage, and emergency response industries with solutions to ensure time- and temperature-sensitive goods remain within specified parameters throughout transit. With unparalleled experience in quality assurance and quality control, Callan JMB delivers reliability by anticipating, responding, and overcoming the most complex situations with precision and compassion, providing peace of mind and a comprehensive solution for its customers.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254