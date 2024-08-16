Vislink to Participate at the 2024 Gateway Conference on September 4th

MT. OLIVE, N.J., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, public safety, and defense markets, is confirmed to participate in the 2024 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Vislink's CEO, Mickey Miller, will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 4th. For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gateway-grp.com.

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

