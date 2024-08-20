Global Organic Pet Food Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Organic Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Organic Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic pet food market has shown impressive growth, increasing from $20.95 billion in 2023 to $22.42 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth is driven by heightened consumer awareness about pet health, increased spending on pet care, and a rising preference for organic products. The market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $29.73 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.3%.

Increasing Pet Ownership Fuels Market Growth

The rise in pet ownership is a key factor propelling the organic pet food market. As more households adopt pets, particularly among young adults and urban populations, the demand for high-quality, organic pet food continues to grow. Organic pet food often contains premium ingredients and avoids artificial additives, which reduces allergies and enhances pets' well-being. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the percentage of U.S. households with pets increased from 67% in 2021 to 70% in 2022, demonstrating the expanding market. This trend underscores the need for nutritious, organic pet food to meet the growing expectations of pet owners.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global organic pet food market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16497&type=smp

Major Players and Innovations

Key players in the organic pet food market include Nestlé S.A., Mars Petcare Inc., General Mills Inc., and Purina, among others. These companies are focusing on innovation to enhance their product offerings. For example, The Rockster, a Scotland-based company, introduced bio-organic superfood products for dogs in July 2023. These products feature high-quality, human-grade ingredients and are certified bio-organic, offering enhanced nutrition and transparency.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several key trends are influencing the organic pet food market:

• Investment in High-Quality Products: Companies are focusing on developing premium organic pet foods to meet growing consumer demands.

• Popularity of Bio-Organic and Superfood Products: There is a rising trend towards integrating bio-organic and superfood concepts into pet food.

• Affordability and Accessibility: Increasing availability of affordable organic options is making high-quality pet food accessible to a broader audience.

• Innovation in Product Formulations: Companies are innovating with new formulations to improve pet health and cater to diverse dietary needs.

Market Segmentation

The organic pet food market is segmented as follows:

• By Product Type: Dry Food, Wet Food, Other Product Types

• By Pet Type: Dog, Cat, Fish, Bird, Other Pet Types

• By Packaging Type: Raw, Powdered, Dry And Dehydrated, Liquid And Gravy, Canned, Frozen And Freeze-Dried, Other Packaging Types

• By Pet Life-Stage: Adult, Kitten Or Puppy, Other Pet Life-Stages

• By Sales Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Discount Stores, Online Retail, Others Sales Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the organic pet food market in 2023, driven by high consumer spending and pet ownership rates. However, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with increasing consumer interest in organic products and a growing pet population.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-pet-food-global-market-report

Organic Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Organic Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on organic pet food market size, organic pet food market drivers and trends, organic pet food market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The organic pet food market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pet Food Packaging Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-packaging-global-market-report

Pet Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-healthcare-global-market-report

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 202

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-and-pet-food-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

