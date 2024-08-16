Automotive Radiator Market to Reach $13.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global automotive radiators market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as growing vehicle production, stringent regulations on the automobile industry and rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Radiator Market by Radiator (Copper-Brass, Plastic, and Aluminum), Vehicle type (Passenger Car and Commercial Car) and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftersales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the automotive radiator market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $13.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The global automotive radiators market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as growth in vehicle production, stringent regulations in the automobile industry and rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. However, factors such as fluctuation in prices of raw material and high maintenance cost hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in trend towards downsizing engine size and increase in aftermarket demand offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global automotive radiators market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $8.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $13.5 billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Product, Material, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Growth in vehicle production Stringent regulations on the automobile industry Rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles Opportunities Rise in trend towards downsizing engine size Increase in aftermarket demand Restraint Fluctuation in prices of raw material High maintenance cost

Segment Highlights

By product, the crossflow segment dominated the market share, owing to crossflow radiators being better at cooling as compared to traditional downflow radiators. Crossflow radiators enable more effective heat transfer, which is crucial for modern and powerful engines that generate high amounts of heat. As the demand for powerful engines is growing, the demand for crossflow radiators is witnessing growth to meet the escalating demands of the automotive sector. This can be attributed to the growing demand for space saving in modern automobiles as crossflow radiators are designed to fit into smaller spaces within the vehicle's engine compartment.

By material, the aluminum segment dominated the market share, due to aluminum radiators being more efficient at dissipating heat compared to traditional copper or brass radiators. Additionally, aluminum radiators are significantly lighter than copper or brass, making them more suitable for modern vehicles where weight reduction is important; they also help to improve fuel efficiency and overall vehicle performance.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global market share, the growth of the segment is driven by growing urbanization and the rising population in cities, driving the need for personal mobility solutions. Additionally, changing consumer preferences and growing disposable income contribute to the growing demand for passenger cars. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns towards reducing emissions from vehicles are resulting in increasing demand for electric and other alternative fuel vehicles, further contributing to the growth of the market.

By distribution channel, the increased demand for ageing radiator repair and maintenance is driving the demand for the aftermarket segment. Moreover, the ageing vehicle fleet on roads requires continuous upgrades and replacement of older radiators. Furthermore, the replacement of radiators from the aftermarket is more cost-effective as compared to OEM, thus further contributing to the growth in market demand.

Regional Outlook

The rapid industrialization in countries such as China, India and other Southeast Asian countries are experiencing rapid economic growth and growing industrialization leading to increasing disposable income among consumers. Thus, the growth in urbanization, and increase in disposable incomes result in growing automobile sales; thus, creating more demand for automotive radiators.

Players:

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

Valeo SA

Marelli Corporation

Faret International Holdings Limited

Mahle GmbH

KOYORAD Co., Ltd.

CSF Cooling

Griffin Thermal Products

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive radiators market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

On April 12, 2024, Mahle GmbH secured two orders for thermal management modules from two of the major electric vehicle OEM manufacturers around the world. The total value of the order was around $1.62 billion, and it marks the largest order in the history of the company. The company is ramping up its production of thermal management modules which include batteries, vehicle cabins, powertrain automotive radiators and power electronics products.

