Liquidia Announces Poster Presentations at the PHA 2024 International PH Conference and Scientific Sessions

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), announced today the company will present nine encore thematic posters at the PHA 2024 International PH Conference and Scientific Sessions taking place August 15 to August 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.



The company’s posters, which will be presented on Friday, August 16, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EDT and Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT, focus on the company’s investigational products, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, and L606 (liposomal treprostinil) inhalation suspension sustained-release formulation, both for the potential treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).



Encore Thematic Poster Sessions



Poster 1003 - A Phase 3, 2-Part, Open-Label, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Liposomal Treprostinil Inhalation Suspension (L606) in Subjects with PAH and PH-ILD. Presented by Savan Patel, Liquidia Technologies.



Poster 1011 - Cardiac Effort in Pulmonary Hypertension – Interstitial Lung Disease: A New and Personalized Clinical Trial Outcome. Cardiac Effort in Pulmonary Hypertension – Interstitial Lung Disease: A New and Personalized Clinical Trial Outcome. Presented by Savan Patel, Liquidia Technologies.



Poster 1013 - Clinical Pharmacokinetics of an Extended-Release Formulation of Inhaled Liposomal Treprostinil (L606) to Reduce Dosing Frequency. Presented by Savan Patel, Liquidia Technologies.



Poster 1025 - Exploratory Efficacy Analysis of INSPIRE Open Label Extension Study with Inhaled Treprostinil (YUTREPIA™). Presented by Savan Patel, Liquidia Technologies.



Poster 1030 - High Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) Chest Scans to examine the association between regional drug deposition of LIQ861 (YUTREPIA™) and vasodilation in PH-ILD population. Presented by Savan Patel, Liquidia Technologies.



Poster 1054 - Quality of Life (QOL) in PAH patients receiving an inhaled dry powder treprostinil (LIQ861) in the INSPIRE study. Presented by Savan Patel, Liquidia Technologies.



Poster 1058 - Risk Assessment in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH): Insights from the INSPIRE Study with LIQ861 (YUTREPIA™). Presented by Savan Patel, Liquidia Technologies.

Poster 1059 - Safety and Tolerability of LIQ861 (YUTREPIA™) In Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH): Results from INSPIRE Study. Presented by Savan Patel, Liquidia Technologies.



Poster 1063 - The ASCENT Study: An Open-Label Prospective Multicenter Study to Evaluate Safety and Tolerability of Dry Powder Inhaled Treprostinil in Pulmonary Hypertension. Presented by Savan Patel, Liquidia Technologies.



All posters are available on Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/products-and-pipeline/publications.



About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder

YUTREPIA is an investigational, inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a convenient, low-effort, palm-sized device. The FDA previously issued tentative approval of YUTREPIA for the PAH indication in November 2021. In July 2023, Liquidia filed an amendment to its New Drug Application for YUTREPIA, seeking to add PH-ILD to the label. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia has completed INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil, an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of YUTREPIA in patients diagnosed with PAH who are naïve to inhaled treprostinil or who are transitioning from Tyvaso® (nebulized treprostinil). YUTREPIA is currently being studied in the ASCENT trial, an Open-Label Prospective Multicenter Study to Evaluate Safety and Tolerability of Dry Powder Inhaled Treprostinil in Pulmonary Hypertension, with the objective of informing YUTREPIA’s dosing and tolerability profile in patients with PH-ILD. YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.



About L606 (liposomal treprostinil) inhalation suspension

L606 is an investigational, sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer. The L606 suspension uses Pharmosa Biopharm’s proprietary liposomal formulation to encapsulate treprostinil which can be released slowly at a controlled rate into the lung, enhancing drug exposure over an extended period and potentially mitigating local and systemic side effects. L606 is currently being evaluated in an open-label study in the United States for the treatment of PAH and PH-ILD with a planned global, pivotal, placebo-controlled efficacy study for the treatment of PH-ILD.



About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s lead candidate, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Remodulin® and Tyvaso® are registered trademarks of United Therapeutics Corporation.



Contact Information



Investors:

Jason Adair

Chief Business Officer

919.328.4350

jason.adair@liquidia.com



Media:

Patrick Wallace

Director, Corporate Communications

919.328.4383

patrick.wallace@liquidia.com