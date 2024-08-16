Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s adult online education market and China’s adult personal interest learning market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Snapshots

Net revenues were RMB492.2 million (US$67.7 million), compared to RMB526.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB383.9 million (US$52.8 million), compared to RMB354.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit was RMB415.6 million (US$57.2 million), compared to RMB466.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was RMB82.3 million (US$11.3 million), compared to RMB173.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income margin 1 was 16.7% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 33.0% in the second quarter of 2023.

New student enrollments 2 were 168,296, compared to 154,209 in the second quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB986.9 million (US$135.8 million), compared to RMB1,113.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

1 Net income margin is defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues.

2 New student enrollments for a given period refer to the total number of orders placed by students that newly enroll in at least one course during that period, including those students that enroll and then terminate their enrollment with us, excluding orders of our low-price courses, such as “mini courses” and “RMB1 courses”, which we offer in the form of recorded videos or short live streaming, to strengthen our competitiveness and improve customer experience.



“In the face of challenging macroeconomic conditions, our company demonstrated enough strategic flexibility to deliver solid results in the second quarter. We achieved net revenues of RMB492.2 million and net income of RMB82.3 million. This underscored our resilience and ability to adapt in the face of adversity and demonstrates our strong commitment to cost optimization and sustainable growth. This solid financial position not only enables us to respond effectively to unpredictable circumstances, but also creates opportunities for our business to grow.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, our top priorities are to enhance brand awareness and improve the quality of our existing products and services. We're taking a prudent but proactive approach to expanding and refining the offerings. Our commitment to these key growth initiatives remains unwavering as we continue to focus on improving operational efficiency and profitability.” said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands.

Mr. Hangyu Li, Finance Director of Sunlands, commented, “We had another excellent quarter in our core business. Although business of post-secondary courses has been rather slow in recent quarters, we achieved year-over-year growth in gross billings for the fourth consecutive quarter due to new enrollments in our interest courses offerings. In addition, we realised net income of RMB82.3 million and positive operating cash flows for the quarter. This gives us the confidence to face the challenge in a dynamic environment. Looking ahead, we will continue to optimize our courses offerings while maintaining efficient operations. These strategic initiatives will enable us to capitalize on emerging opportunities, strengthen our leadership position in the industry and continue to create value for our shareholders.”

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

Net Revenues

In the second quarter of 2024, net revenues decreased by 6.5% to RMB492.2 million (US$67.7 million) from RMB526.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by the decline in gross billings from post-secondary courses over the recent quarters, partially offset by the growth in revenues from interest courses offerings and sales of goods such as books and learning materials.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 28.8% to RMB76.6 million (US$10.5 million) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB59.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the cost of revenues from sales of goods such as books and learning materials.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by 11.0% to RMB415.6 million (US$57.2 million) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB466.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses

In the second quarter of 2024, operating expenses were RMB338.9 million (US$46.6 million), representing a 9.0% increase from RMB311.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 10.2% to RMB297.4 million (US$40.9 million) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB270.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to a growth in spending on sales activities, including enhanced compensation for sales personnel as well as increased spending on branding and marketing activities focusing on interest courses offerings.

General and administrative expenses increased by 2.2% to RMB33.8 million (US$4.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB33.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Product development expenses decreased by 4.2% to RMB7.7 million (US$1.1 million) in the second quarter of 2024 from RMB8.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our product development personnel.

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB82.3 million (US$11.3 million), as compared to RMB173.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB12.00 (US$1.65) in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had RMB758.6 million (US$104.4 million) of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and RMB243.9 million (US$33.6 million) of short-term investments, as compared to RMB766.4 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and RMB142.1 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2023.

Deferred Revenue

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB986.9 million (US$135.8 million), as compared to RMB1,113.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

Share Repurchase

On December 6, 2021, the Company’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$15.0 million of Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs over the next 24 months. On December 1, 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized to extend its share repurchase program over the next 24 months. As of August 14, 2024, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 542,172 ADSs for approximately US$2.9 million under the share repurchase program.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2024

Net Revenues

In the first six months of 2024, net revenues decreased by 7.1% to RMB1,015.5 million (US$139.7 million) from RMB1,093.2 million in the first six months of 2023.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 20.5% to RMB153.8 million (US$21.2 million) in the first six months of 2024 from RMB127.6 million in the first six months of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the cost of revenues from sales of goods such as books and learning materials.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by 10.8% to RMB861.7 million (US$118.6 million) from RMB965.6 million in the first six months of 2023.

Operating Expenses

In the first six months of 2023, operating expenses were RMB680.1 million (US$93.6 million), representing a 7.6% increase from RMB631.8 million in the first six months of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 10.6% to RMB599.0 million (US$82.4 million) in the first six months of 2024 from RMB541.4 million in the first six months of 2023.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 8.7% to RMB66.4 million (US$9.1 million) in the first six months of 2024 from RMB72.7 million in the first six months of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in rental expenses as certain leases for office space were partially terminated in 2023 before the expiration of the lease term for cost saving.

Product development expenses decreased by 17.0% to RMB14.7 million (US$2.0 million) in the first six months of 2024 from RMB17.7 million in the first six months of 2023.

Net Income

Net income for the first six months of 2024 was RMB195.0 million (US$26.8 million), compared with RMB354.0 million in the first six months of 2023.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB28.44 (US$3.91) in the first six months of 2024, compared with RMB51.13 in the first six months of 2023.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB490 million to RMB510 million, which would represent a decrease of 2.8% to 6.6% year-over-year. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and all revenues are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 28, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on June 28, 2024, or at any other rate.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sunlands’ management team will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time, (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time) on August 16, 2024, following the quarterly results announcement.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete online registration 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Registration Link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI825ca1738fae48d2807c6faff61460db

Additionally, a live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sunlands’ website at https://ir.sunlands.com/.

About Sunlands



Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is a leader in China’s adult online education market and China’s adult personal interest learning market. With a one to many live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various interest, professional skills and professional certification preparation courses as well as degree- or diploma-oriented post-secondary courses. Students can access the Company’s services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company’s online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company’s proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We use gross billings, EBITDA, non-GAAP operating cost and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and Non-GAAP net income per share, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

We define gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course packages, net of the total amount of refunds paid in such period. Our management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because we generally bill our students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of our course packages and recognize revenue proportionally over a period. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income tax expenses. We believe that gross billings and EBITDA provide valuable insight into the sales of our course packages and the performance of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the tables included below. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As gross billings, EBITDA, operating cost and expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, sales and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, product development expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income exclude share-based compensation expenses, and basic and diluted net income per share excluding share-based compensation expenses have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider gross billings and EBITDA as a substitute for, or superior to, their respective most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Sunlands may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sunlands’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: Sunlands’ goals and strategies; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; its ability to retain and increase student enrollments; its ability to offer new courses and educational content; its ability to improve teaching quality and students’ learning results; its ability to improve sales and marketing efficiency and effectiveness; its ability to engage, train and retain new faculty members; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure necessary to operate its business; competition in the online education industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Sunlands’ corporate structure, business and industry; and general economic and business condition in China Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Sunlands’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Sunlands does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of December 31, As of June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 763,800 753,559 103,693 Restricted cash 2,578 5,013 690 Short-term investments 142,084 243,858 33,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 109,018 120,156 16,534 Deferred costs, current 14,274 6,708 923 Total current assets 1,031,754 1,129,294 155,396 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 786,670 772,389 106,284 Intangible assets, net 975 1,011 139 Right-of-use assets 135,820 128,418 17,671 Deferred costs, non-current 68,773 59,582 8,199 Long-term investments 61,354 49,179 6,767 Deferred tax assets - 14,713 2,025 Other non-current assets 33,160 34,190 4,705 Total non-current assets 1,086,752 1,059,482 145,790 TOTAL ASSETS 2,118,506 2,188,776 301,186





SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of December 31, As of June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 409,691 424,117 58,362 Deferred revenue, current 553,812 426,030 58,624 Lease liabilities, current portion 8,019 8,673 1,193 Long-term debt, current portion 38,654 38,654 5,319 Total current liabilities 1,010,176 897,474 123,498 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current 560,111 560,908 77,184 Lease liabilities, non-current portion 157,269 152,944 21,046 Deferred tax liabilities 3,742 2,841 391 Other non-current liabilities 6,994 7,256 998 Long-term debt 104,665 85,338 11,743 Total non-current liabilities 832,781 809,287 111,362 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,842,957 1,706,761 234,860 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 796,062,195 shares authorized; 3,131,807 and 3,131,807 shares issued as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively; 2,702,523 and 2,687,391 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) 1 1 - Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 826,389 shares authorized; 826,389 and 826,389 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) - - - Class C ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 203,111,416 shares authorized; 3,332,062 and 3,332,062 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) 1 1 - Treasury stock - - - Accumulated deficit (2,171,284 ) (1,976,297 ) (271,948 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,305,042 2,303,270 316,940 Accumulated other comprehensive income 143,276 156,527 21,539 Total Sunlands Technology Group shareholders’ equity 277,036 483,502 66,531 Non-controlling interest (1,487 ) (1,487 ) (205 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 275,549 482,015 66,326 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,118,506 2,188,776 301,186





SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 526,353 492,223 67,732 Cost of revenues (59,491 ) (76,627 ) (10,544 ) Gross profit 466,862 415,596 57,188 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (269,969 ) (297,443 ) (40,930 ) Product development expenses (7,992 ) (7,657 ) (1,054 ) General and administrative expenses (33,085 ) (33,829 ) (4,655 ) Total operating expenses (311,046 ) (338,929 ) (46,639 ) Income from operations 155,816 76,667 10,549 Interest income 7,561 10,576 1,455 Interest expense (2,046 ) (1,516 ) (209 ) Other income, net 8,171 3,015 415 Gain/(loss) on disposal of subsidiaries 247 (250 ) (34 ) Income before income tax benefit and gain/(loss) from equity method investments 169,749 88,492 12,176 Income tax benefit 1,404 78 11 Gain/(loss) from equity method investments 2,730 (6,318 ) (869 ) Net income 173,883 82,252 11,318 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest - - - Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group 173,883 82,252 11,318 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted 25.12 12.00 1.65 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,921,304 6,852,828 6,852,828





SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ Net income 173,883 82,252 11,318 Other comprehensive income, net of tax effect of nil: Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments 29,603 3,715 511 Total comprehensive income 203,486 85,967 11,829 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest - - - Comprehensive income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group 203,486 85,967 11,829





SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB Net revenues 526,353 492,223 Less: other revenues (42,377 ) (62,094 ) Add: tax and surcharges 9,779 15,740 Add: ending deferred revenue 1,379,073 986,938 Add: ending refund liability 107,319 126,797 Less: beginning deferred revenue (1,513,896 ) (1,044,866 ) Less: beginning refund liability (112,188 ) (130,840 ) Gross billings (non-GAAP) 354,063 383,898 Net income 173,883 82,252 Add: income tax benefit (1,404 ) (78 ) Add: depreciation and amortization 7,677 7,362 Add: interest expense 2,046 1,516 Less: interest income (7,561 ) (10,576 ) EBITDA (non-GAAP) 174,641 80,476





SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 1,093,229 1,015,463 139,732 Cost of revenues (127,646 ) (153,790 ) (21,162 ) Gross profit 965,583 861,673 118,570 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (541,383 ) (599,018 ) (82,428 ) Product development expenses (17,672 ) (14,667 ) (2,018 ) General and administrative expenses (72,725 ) (66,381 ) (9,134 ) Total operating expenses (631,780 ) (680,066 ) (93,580 ) Income from operations 333,803 181,607 24,990 Interest income 14,122 19,865 2,734 Interest expense (4,170 ) (3,120 ) (429 ) Other income, net 16,969 8,795 1,210 Gain/(loss) on disposal of subsidiaries 247 (250 ) (34 ) Income before income tax (expenses)/benefit and loss from equity method investments 360,971 206,897 28,471 Income tax (expenses)/benefit (6,327 ) 469 65 Loss from equity method investments (654 ) (12,379 ) (1,703 ) Net income 353,990 194,987 26,833 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1 - - Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group 353,989 194,987 26,833 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted 51.13 28.44 3.91 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,923,858 6,854,922 6,854,922





SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ Net income 353,990 194,987 26,833 Other comprehensive income, net of tax effect of nil: Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments 27,276 13,251 1,823 Total comprehensive income 381,266 208,238 28,656 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 1 - - Comprehensive income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group 381,265 208,238 28,656





SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB Net revenues 1,093,229 1,015,463 Less: other revenues (84,224 ) (120,968 ) Add: tax and surcharges 27,774 32,109 Add: ending deferred revenue 1,379,073 986,938 Add: ending refund liability 107,319 126,797 Less: beginning deferred revenue (1,690,946 ) (1,113,923 ) Less: beginning refund liability (133,066 ) (143,744 ) Gross billings (non-GAAP) 699,159 782,672 Net income 353,990 194,987 Add: income tax expenses/(benefit) 6,327 (469 ) Add: depreciation and amortization 15,267 14,793 Add: interest expense 4,170 3,120 Less: interest income (14,122 ) (19,865 ) EBITDA (non-GAAP) 365,632 192,566



