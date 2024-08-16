SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 16, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Supports AUSD Single Chain and Cross-Chain Trading

OKX Wallet has recently added support for AUSD, Agora’s native stablecoin, enhancing the trading experience for users engaged in both single chain and cross-chain transactions. This addition provides greater flexibility and convenience, enabling seamless interactions within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Agora manages AUSD, a digital dollar minted 1:1 with USD fiat. AUSD is designed to be a secure digital currency, utilizing one of the world’s largest custodian banks to safeguard assets. AUSD enables users to participate in trading, lending and payments. It is the most cost-efficient stablecoin to transact with due to its gas-optimized smart contract, making it ideal for traders and payments. Additionally, Agora offers a forward-thinking payment and operations platform.

With OKX Wallet’s new support, users can now trade AUSD seamlessly across different blockchain networks. This integration ensures that users can leverage AUSD’s stability and liquidity, whether conducting single chain transactions or engaging in cross-chain activities.

To facilitate these transactions, OKX Wallet provides a user-friendly interface accessible via its multi-chain DEX aggregator. Users can easily connect their wallets and perform cross-chain swaps, ensuring their assets are efficiently bridged across multiple blockchain networks.

This integration highlights OKX Wallet’s commitment to enhancing the DeFi ecosystem by providing users with advanced tools and seamless trading experiences. The inclusion of AUSD trading capabilities further solidifies OKX Wallet’s position as a leading provider of decentralized financial services.

For more information on AUSD and Agora, visit the Agora Developer Documentation. For detailed guidance on using OKX Wallet for AUSD trading, visit OKX’s Support Center.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.