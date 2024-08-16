MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – County Route 54 (Big Grave Creek Road) will be closed, at milepost 7.10, until 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 15, 2024, for a water line break. Motorists must use the alternate route. Alternate Route: Use County Route 21(Roberts Ridge). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Emergency Road Closure on County Route 54, Big Grave Creek Road, on Thursday, August 15, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.