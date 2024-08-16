Emergency Road Closure on County Route 54, Big Grave Creek Road, on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Page Content

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – County Route 54 (Big Grave Creek Road) will be closed, at milepost 7.10, until 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 15, 2024, for a water line break. Motorists must use the alternate route.



Alternate Route: Use County Route 21(Roberts Ridge).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​​​