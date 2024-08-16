Submit Release
County Route 21 (Clover Run Road), Tucker County, will have lane closures beginning Thursday, August 15, 2024

TUCKER COUNTY, WV – County Route 21 (Clover Run Road), Tucker County, will have lane closures from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 15, 2024, through Friday, August 16, 2024, for paving. Work will begin at milepost 6.64 and end at milepost 9.93, just past the intersection of WV 38 and Clover Run Road. Special accommodations for emergency vehicles and  US mail only; all other motorists are to expect delays and to seek alternate routes.​​

