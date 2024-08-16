Maʻipalaoa Bridge Project to close westbound Farrington Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 20

Main, News Posted on Aug 15, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) updates the Māʻili community on the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project.

There will be a two lane closure on westbound Farrington Highway from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 to install the concrete and metal railings along Maʻipalaoa Bridge. The eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway will be utilized for two-way contraflow through the work zone. One lane will be available in each direction during the closure.

In addition to the work to install the bridge railings, HDOT is requiring removal and repour of portions of the concrete deck to meet standards. Work on concrete removal will be performed in the coming weeks in the closed right shoulder of westbound Farrington Highway. This work may require an intermittent single lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction, for up to an hour at a time, for the removal and replacement of concrete barriers.

In-water concrete pile removal has been ongoing for the last few weeks and will continue in conjunction with the rework on the deck of the bridge. This work is expected to be complete in approximately two to three weeks, weather permitting.

Future work includes: the installation of asphalt pavement and installation of signs and temporary striping, etc. Closures will be announced as scheduled.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

