Governor Abbott Announces SNAP Hot Foods Extension, Adds Seven Additional Counties To Eligibility List

TEXAS, August 15 - August 15, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval extending the time that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients impacted by Hurricane Beryl can purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals with their benefits until September 15. Bowie, Cass, Fayette, Morris, Panola, Red River, and Washington counties were also added to the list of counties approved in July for hot foods.



“As Texas continues to help communities recover and rebuild from Hurricane Beryl, it is critical that SNAP recipients have access to hot foods and ready-to-eat meals,” said Governor Abbott. “This extension and the addition of seven new counties will allow impacted Texans to have access to fresh, quality hot foods to feed themselves and their families. I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for working tirelessly with our federal partners to provide healthy foods for our fellow Texans.”



“By extending the waiver for hot food and adding additional counties, we’re making sure that those still recovering from the storm have what they need,” said HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services Molly Regan. “We’re grateful to be able to offer this for Texans in need.”



Federal approval allows SNAP recipients to purchase hot foods with their Lone Star Cards at participating retailers through September 15. SNAP recipients initially had until August 14 to make those purchases. Hot foods include rotisserie chicken, grocery store deli items, and other food that is hot at the point of sale.



No action is required by SNAP recipients to receive this additional benefit.



Any Texan in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or by using the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select Option 1.

