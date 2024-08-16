Inner roadway repaving at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to impact pick up of arriving passengers

Main, News Posted on Aug 15, 2024 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation informs airport users that the inner roadway fronting Terminal 2 between Baggage Claims 16 and 29 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will be closed for repaving beginning Monday, Aug. 19 through Tuesday, Aug. 27, nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

During the repaving, all curbside passenger pick up after 9:30 p.m. between Baggage Claims 16 and 31 will be rerouted to the Diamond Head Group Tour area. Arriving international passengers will be directed to the International Group Tour area for pick up (see map below).

The outer roadway will remain open to through traffic and vehicles on the inner roadway will be diverted through the median beginning at the International Arrivals group pick up area (see photo below).

Message boards will be installed to alert motorists of the lane closure and location for passenger pick up. Signs also will be displayed throughout the baggage claim to direct passengers to the Diamond Head Group Tour area.

This work originally began on July 29 but was paused on Aug. 1 after a hole was discovered and crews worked to repair the substructure of the road that was undermined due to water from a broken pipe.

