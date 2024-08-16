PDD HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PDD Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PDD) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PDD Holdings securities between April 30, 2021 and June 25, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 15, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) PDD Holdings' applications contained malware, which was designed to obtain user data without the user's consent, including reading private text messages; (2) PDD Holdings has no meaningful system to prevent goods made by forced labor from being sold on its platform, and has openly sold banned products on its Temu platform; (3) the foregoing subjected PDD Holdings to a heightened risk of legal and political scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

