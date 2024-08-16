SYMBOTIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symbotic Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Symbotic Inc. (“Symbotic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYM) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Symbotic securities between May 6, 2024, and July 29, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 15, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the complaint, on July 29, 2024, Symbotic announced their 3Q24 financial results and then lowered its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Symbotic attributed their change in guidance to "schedule growth and higher labor costs during the quarter." Analysts commenting on the stock questioned when management first knew and responded to the issues.



Following this news, Symbotic's stock price opened at $26.36 per share or approximately 25% below the previous day's close of $35.63 per share.

