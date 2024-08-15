State coastal commission to meet in Beaufort Aug. 27-28; Coastal Resources Advisory Council to meet Aug. 27

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Aug. 27 and 28 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The regular business meeting of the CRC will be called to order at 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 and will resume at 9 a.m. on Aug. 28. An in-person public comment period is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 27. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person. The public may attend the CRC meeting in-person or watch online.

The Coastal Resources Advisory Council will meet in-person only Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. at the same location.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council (In-person only)

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (In-person or by web conference)

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.; Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort

*Public comment period – Aug. 27 at 5:00 p.m. (in-person only)

Watch the CRC meeting by web conference here.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

August 27

Third Party Hearing sub-committee update;

CAMA Permitting-Application Processing and Agency Review;

Public Comment

August 28

Consideration of variance requests: Urban Waterfront use in Wilmington; CAMA Buffer in Pender County; Oceanfront Setback in Pender County; Structures over Coastal Wetlands in Dare County

Recommendations for Permanent Rulemaking: 15A NCAC 07H .2300 General Permit for Replacement of Existing Bridges and Culverts; 15A NCAC 07J .0210 Replacement of Existing Structures; 15A NCAC 07H .0304 and .0305 Measurement Line for Dune Building

Periodic Review of 15A NCAC 07B CAMA Land Use Planning

Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis 15A NCAC 07H .0314 Installation and Maintenance of Wheat Straw Bales for Sand Fencing

Update on Litigation of Interest to the Commission

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

NC DEQ Division of Coastal Management

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.

