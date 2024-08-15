CBP and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Urge Back-to-School Shoppers to Beware of Counterfeits

WASHINGTON— As families welcome a new school year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are sharing tips for consumers to avoid counterfeit school supplies, which can cause real harm to consumers and their families, law-abiding businesses, and the economy.

Illegal actors use the surge in demand for school supplies as an opportunity to peddle counterfeits to unsuspecting consumers looking for a deal. They often use the proceeds of these goods to support terrorism and other violent and illegal activities that can also harm the environment.

Consumers can use the following tips to keep their families safe and to ensure that their hard-earned money does not help fund criminal activity. Following these rules are especially important when shopping on e-commerce sites.

Trust your instincts: if a deal or product seems off it is best to steer clear. Prioritize secure payments: check for a lock symbol in your browser to confirm site safety. Examine every detail: pay close attention to labels, packaging, and contents. Protect your data: keep all your electronic devices updated with the latest cyber security protections to fend off any potential cyber threats. Say something: if you encounter a counterfeit, report it to U.S. Customs and Border Protection through the Trade Violations Reporting Tool or the National Intellectual Property Rights Center.

“We want to empower students and families with the information they need to make smart and safe choices,” said AnnMarie R. Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Trade, CBP.

“We’re proud to be teaming up again with CBP to provide consumers with tips for safe shopping,” said Tom Quaadman, Executive Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center. “Together, business and law enforcement are empowering consumers and families to stay safe this back-to-school season.”

Counterfeit goods often contain harmful materials like lead and dangerous electronic components. Their inferior quality leads consumers to purchase and re-purchase the same item, generating excessive waste in U.S. landfills. Consumers are better off buying genuine goods from legitimate businesses. They are more likely to last longer and to be made correctly and with safe materials.

In Fiscal Year 2023, CBP seized more than 23 million counterfeit items. Had these items been genuine, they would have been worth more than $2.7 billion, money that could be supporting law-abiding businesses and entrepreneurs that create jobs and contribute to U.S. economic stability.

For more information on how to shop smart, visit the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s “Shop Smart” resources, as well as CBP’s Truth Behind Counterfeits website.