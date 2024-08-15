U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Laurel Lee for Florida’s 15th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Laurel Lee to represent Florida’s Fifteenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Laurel Lee in Florida’s Fifteenth Congressional District," said Moore Hallmark, Vice President and Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber. "Representative Lee has been a champion for small business, lowering taxes and fighting the government’s regulatory overreach, and is a key leader in supporting growth and opportunity for her constituents. We are proud to stand with her and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

“I am grateful to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their endorsement of my reelection campaign for Congressional District 15,” said Congresswoman Lee. “Businesses, particularly small businesses, are the very backbone of our economy. In Congress, I vow to continue to fight for business. From cutting burdensome regulation and reducing taxes, to fighting inflation and government overreach, it’s vital that we foster a free market that spurs innovation and opportunity for America’s businesses.”

