American IRA to Host a Free Webinar Featuring Charlie Wessel
The IRA Café hosted by American IRA invites you to dive into Charlie Wessel’s investment ventures with Cordell Capital.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American IRA, a leading provider of self-directed IRAs, is excited to announce an upcoming online seminar hosting Charlie Wessel as our guest speaker. Discover how you can invest smarter, retire early, and enjoy passive income while living life on your terms with Charlie Wessel and Cordell Capital.
On Wednesday, August 21st, 2024 at 12:00pm EST via Zoom, we will provide valuable insights into the benefits and strategies associated with the presenter’s expertise and your self-directed IRA.
Event Details:
Title: The IRA Café Presents – Charles Wessel from Cordell Capital
Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Time: 12:00pm EST
Location: via Zoom – Register Here
Founder of Cordell Capital, Charles Wessel has been involved in Multifamily/Commercial Real Estate since 2006. In addition, he has founded and managed several successful ventures in the Charleston, SC area.
Key Topics to be Covered:
About American IRA
How can SDIRA Benefit You?
Extensive Experience to Learn From
Business Tips for 2024
How to Register: Interested individuals can secure their spot for this insightful webinar series by visiting Zoom Webinar Registration Link Attendance is free, but registration is required to access the online event.
About American IRA: American IRA is a trusted name in the self-directed IRA industry, providing individuals with the tools and knowledge to take control of their retirement investments. With a commitment to education and personalized service, American IRA empowers clients to make informed decisions about their financial future.
For media inquiries, please contact: The American IRA Marketing Team at marketing@americanira.com Marketing@AmericanIRA.com or visit our website at www.americanira.com or call 1-866-7500-IRA(472).
Rebekah Schram
American IRA, LLC
+1 828-257-4949
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube